Head-To-Head Analysis: Washington Prime Group (WPG) & Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI)

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE: OHI) and Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

This table compares Omega Healthcare Investors and Washington Prime Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Omega Healthcare Investors $908.39 million 5.83 $100.41 million $3.30 8.08 Washington Prime Group $758.12 million 1.61 $197.06 million $1.63 4.04

Washington Prime Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Omega Healthcare Investors. Washington Prime Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Omega Healthcare Investors, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Omega Healthcare Investors pays an annual dividend of $2.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.9%. Washington Prime Group pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 15.2%. Omega Healthcare Investors pays out 80.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Washington Prime Group pays out 61.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Omega Healthcare Investors has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years. Washington Prime Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

73.7% of Omega Healthcare Investors shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.9% of Washington Prime Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Omega Healthcare Investors shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Washington Prime Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Omega Healthcare Investors has a beta of 0.36, suggesting that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Washington Prime Group has a beta of 0.59, suggesting that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Omega Healthcare Investors and Washington Prime Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Omega Healthcare Investors 11.06% 2.48% 1.13% Washington Prime Group 25.53% 18.15% 4.15%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Omega Healthcare Investors and Washington Prime Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Omega Healthcare Investors 1 3 3 0 2.29 Washington Prime Group 1 1 0 0 1.50

Omega Healthcare Investors currently has a consensus target price of $30.50, suggesting a potential upside of 14.45%. Washington Prime Group has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 21.58%. Given Washington Prime Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Washington Prime Group is more favorable than Omega Healthcare Investors.

Summary

Washington Prime Group beats Omega Healthcare Investors on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

Washington Prime Group Company Profile

Washington Prime Group Inc. is a retail REIT and a recognized leader in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail properties. The Company combines a national real estate portfolio with an investment grade balance sheet, leveraging its expertise across the entire shopping center sector to increase cash flow through rigorous management of assets and provide new opportunities to retailers looking for growth throughout the U.S. Washington Prime Group<sup>®</sup> is a registered trademark of the Company. Learn more at www.washingtonprime.com.

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.