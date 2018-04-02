Anglo American plc (NGLOY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs raised shares of Anglo American from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Anglo American from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Investec raised shares of Anglo American from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Jefferies Group raised shares of Anglo American from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised shares of Anglo American from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st.

NGLOY stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.13. 643,730 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,721. Anglo American has a one year low of $5.95 and a one year high of $13.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American plc is a mining company. The Company has a portfolio of mining operations and undeveloped resources with a focus on diamonds, copper, platinum group metals (PGMs), and bulk commodities and other minerals. Its segments include De Beers, Platinum, Copper, Nickel, Niobium and Phosphates, Iron Ore and Manganese, Coal, and Corporate and other.

