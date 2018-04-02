ANI Pharmaceuticals (ANIP) Getting Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Report Shows

Press coverage about ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) has trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. ANI Pharmaceuticals earned a media sentiment score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the specialty pharmaceutical company an impact score of 43.9373472707329 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $58.22 on Monday. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $42.23 and a 12-month high of $74.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $678.90, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.06. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a positive return on equity of 23.41%. The firm had revenue of $47.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

ANIP has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity set a $75.00 price target on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. ANI Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.25.

In other news, insider Arthur Przybyl sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.83, for a total value of $2,473,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 225,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,955,401.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Tracy Marshbanks sold 64,221 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total transaction of $4,047,849.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 187,620 shares of company stock worth $11,696,748. Insiders own 31.80% of the company’s stock.

About ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is an integrated specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing, manufacturing and marketing branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals. The Company focuses on areas, including controlled substances, anti-cancer (oncolytics), hormones and steroids, and complex formulations.

