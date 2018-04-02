Animation Vision Cash Market Capitalization Achieves $0.00 (CRYPTO:AVH)

Animation Vision Cash (CURRENCY:AVH) traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 26th. One Animation Vision Cash token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000086 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Animation Vision Cash has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $168,975.00 worth of Animation Vision Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Animation Vision Cash has traded down 36.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Animation Vision Cash alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007174 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003102 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.73 or 0.00702755 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00014900 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014116 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000458 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00038807 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00166118 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00029877 BTC.

Animation Vision Cash Token Profile

Animation Vision Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Animation Vision Cash’s official Twitter account is @AvHcommunity. The official website for Animation Vision Cash is www.av.cash.

Animation Vision Cash Token Trading

Animation Vision Cash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is not currently possible to purchase Animation Vision Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Animation Vision Cash must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Animation Vision Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for Animation Vision Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Animation Vision Cash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.