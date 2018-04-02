ANRYZE Market Capitalization Tops $0.00 (RYZ)

ANRYZE (CURRENCY:RYZ) traded up 12.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. ANRYZE has a total market cap of $0.00 and $70.00 worth of ANRYZE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ANRYZE has traded down 8.4% against the US dollar. One ANRYZE token can currently be bought for about $0.0063 or 0.00000089 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007119 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003201 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.95 or 0.00692736 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00014842 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014189 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000483 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00040893 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00176077 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00029127 BTC.

ANRYZE Token Profile

ANRYZE’s launch date was June 15th, 2017. ANRYZE’s total supply is 112,500,000 tokens. ANRYZE’s official message board is medium.com/anryze. ANRYZE’s official Twitter account is @anryze and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ANRYZE is anryze.com.

Buying and Selling ANRYZE

ANRYZE can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex. It is not possible to buy ANRYZE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ANRYZE must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ANRYZE using one of the exchanges listed above.

