Antares Pharma (ATRS) PT Set at $4.00 by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright set a $4.00 price objective on Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) in a research report report published on Wednesday, March 14th. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Antares Pharma from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Antares Pharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Antares Pharma currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $3.94.

ATRS stock opened at $2.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $344.94, a PE ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.94. Antares Pharma has a 52 week low of $1.58 and a 52 week high of $4.09.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 13th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Antares Pharma had a negative net margin of 30.71% and a negative return on equity of 44.29%. The company had revenue of $14.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.44 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Antares Pharma will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATRS. Armistice Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Antares Pharma by 81.0% in the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 7,600,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,124,000 after buying an additional 3,400,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Antares Pharma by 2,682.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,027,650 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,530,000 after buying an additional 1,954,769 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Antares Pharma by 478.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,654,266 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,327,000 after buying an additional 1,368,131 shares during the period. Broadfin Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Antares Pharma by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Broadfin Capital LLC now owns 4,535,647 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,026,000 after buying an additional 1,329,747 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Antares Pharma by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,186,232 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,920,000 after buying an additional 567,144 shares during the period. 35.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Antares Pharma Company Profile

Antares Pharma, Inc (Antares) is a specialty pharmaceutical company that focuses on developing and commercializing self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies. The Company develops and manufactures pressure-assisted injector devices, with and without needles, which allow patients to self-inject drugs.

