Antero Midstream GP (AMGP) Reaches New 1-Year High and Low at $15.55

Antero Midstream GP LP (NYSE:AMGP) shares hit a new 52-week high and low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.55 and last traded at $15.49, with a volume of 223656 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.99.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMGP. Citigroup upgraded Antero Midstream GP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Antero Midstream GP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays downgraded Antero Midstream GP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird set a $36.00 target price on Antero Midstream GP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Antero Midstream GP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.28.

The company has a market capitalization of $2,977.17 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 530.33.

Antero Midstream GP (NYSE:AMGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $23.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.76 million. Antero Midstream GP had a return on equity of 22.05% and a net margin of 4.58%. equities analysts expect that Antero Midstream GP LP will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Kevin J. Kilstrom sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total value of $1,018,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGP. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Antero Midstream GP in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Antero Midstream GP by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 145,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after acquiring an additional 38,595 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Antero Midstream GP by 86.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 299,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,119,000 after acquiring an additional 138,334 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Antero Midstream GP by 1,015.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 234,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,720,000 after acquiring an additional 213,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Antero Midstream GP in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,413,000. 72.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Antero Midstream GP

Antero Midstream GP LP, formerly Antero Resources Midstream Management LLC, owns, operates and develops midstream energy infrastructure. The Company’s segments include gathering and processing and water handling and treatment. The gathering and processing segment consist of long-term, fee-based activities including low-pressure gathering, compression, high-pressure gathering, processing, fractionation, and condensate gathering.

