Anthem Inc (ANTM) Holdings Cut by BB&T Securities LLC

BB&T Securities LLC trimmed its position in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,251 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $16,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ANTM. Nationwide Fund Advisors grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 1.2% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 103,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,641,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 26.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 12.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Anthem during the third quarter worth $785,000. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its position in Anthem by 2.0% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

ANTM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anthem in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. ValuEngine raised Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price (up previously from $255.00) on shares of Anthem in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Jefferies Group raised Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $211.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Jaffray raised Anthem from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $236.20.

In other news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 14,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.68, for a total transaction of $3,314,052.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,043,596.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Swedish sold 67,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.87, for a total value of $15,921,225.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,043 shares in the company, valued at $31,616,722.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 221,175 shares of company stock worth $52,201,832. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ANTM opened at $219.70 on Monday. Anthem Inc has a 1-year low of $163.87 and a 1-year high of $267.95. The stock has a market cap of $56,182.12, a PE ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. Anthem had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 4.27%. The business had revenue of $22.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Anthem Inc will post 15.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 9th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Anthem’s payout ratio is 24.92%.

Anthem announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

