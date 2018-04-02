AntiBitcoin (ANTI) Price Down 24.8% Over Last Week

AntiBitcoin (CURRENCY:ANTI) traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 26th. One AntiBitcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0048 or 0.00000068 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. AntiBitcoin has a market cap of $83,059.00 and approximately $3.00 worth of AntiBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, AntiBitcoin has traded down 24.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7,017.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $668.46 or 0.09558090 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00021963 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00158808 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $131.79 or 0.01884480 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00021420 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00016261 BTC.

ATBCoin (ATB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002894 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded 28.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004928 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002435 BTC.

AntiBitcoin Profile

AntiBitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 15th, 2015. AntiBitcoin’s total supply is 17,465,159 coins. AntiBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @anti_bitcoin. The official website for AntiBitcoin is anti.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “Anti Bitcoin was created as a symbol against greed and dishonesty inside the cryptocurrency community, it seeks to point out bitcoin's greatest flaws, such as market manipulation by small groups of individuals. “

AntiBitcoin Coin Trading

AntiBitcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not currently possible to buy AntiBitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AntiBitcoin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AntiBitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

