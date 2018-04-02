Antimatter Hits Market Cap of $0.00 (ANTX)

Antimatter (CURRENCY:ANTX) traded down 32.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. Antimatter has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $756.00 worth of Antimatter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Antimatter coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Antimatter has traded 71.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007103 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003263 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.14 or 0.00694063 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014621 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014427 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00177504 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00038232 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00029565 BTC.

Antimatter can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is not possible to purchase Antimatter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Antimatter must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Antimatter using one of the exchanges listed above.

