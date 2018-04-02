Antofagasta (ANTO) Given New GBX 800 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 780 ($10.78) to GBX 800 ($11.05) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 15th. The brokerage presently has an “underperform” rating on the mining company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 13.14% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase reduced their price objective on Antofagasta from GBX 700 ($9.67) to GBX 660 ($9.12) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank raised Antofagasta to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 750 ($10.36) to GBX 865 ($11.95) in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 950 ($13.13) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Antofagasta from GBX 800 ($11.05) to GBX 900 ($12.43) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,130 ($15.61) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Antofagasta currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 911.50 ($12.59).

LON ANTO remained flat at $GBX 921 ($12.72) on Thursday. Antofagasta has a fifty-two week low of GBX 11.12 ($0.15) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,071 ($14.80).

Antofagasta Company Profile

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and evaluation, and Railway and Other Transport Services segments. The company produces copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

