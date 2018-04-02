Antofagasta (ANTO) Raised to Buy at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity currently has GBX 1,090 ($15.06) price objective on the mining company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of GBX 980 ($13.54).

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ANTO. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Antofagasta from GBX 690 ($9.53) to GBX 780 ($10.78) and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Peel Hunt restated a hold rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.82) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Liberum Capital raised their target price on Antofagasta from GBX 420 ($5.80) to GBX 535 ($7.39) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Jefferies Group restated a buy rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Antofagasta from GBX 920 ($12.71) to GBX 995 ($13.75) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Antofagasta has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 911.50 ($12.59).

Antofagasta stock opened at GBX 921 ($12.72) on Thursday. Antofagasta has a one year low of GBX 11.12 ($0.15) and a one year high of GBX 1,071 ($14.80).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 26th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This is an increase from Antofagasta’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 26th. This represents a yield of 3.01%.

Antofagasta Company Profile

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and evaluation, and Railway and Other Transport Services segments. The company produces copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

