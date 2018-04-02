Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Upgraded by Deutsche Bank to Hold

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) was upgraded by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, March 15th. The firm currently has a GBX 1,000 ($13.82) price target on the mining company’s stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 900 ($12.43). Deutsche Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.58% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ANTO. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Antofagasta from GBX 690 ($9.53) to GBX 780 ($10.78) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.82) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Liberum Capital increased their price objective on Antofagasta from GBX 420 ($5.80) to GBX 535 ($7.39) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Antofagasta from GBX 920 ($12.71) to GBX 995 ($13.75) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 911.50 ($12.59).

Shares of LON:ANTO remained flat at $GBX 921 ($12.72) during trading on Thursday. Antofagasta has a twelve month low of GBX 11.12 ($0.15) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,071 ($14.80).

Antofagasta Company Profile

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and evaluation, and Railway and Other Transport Services segments. The company produces copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

