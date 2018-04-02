Apartment Inv & Mgmt (AIV) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Report Shows

Press coverage about Apartment Inv & Mgmt (NYSE:AIV) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Apartment Inv & Mgmt earned a daily sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 46.126410583809 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the news stories that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

Shares of Apartment Inv & Mgmt stock traded down $0.27 on Monday, reaching $40.48. 1,577,005 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,222,966. Apartment Inv & Mgmt has a 52 week low of $37.97 and a 52 week high of $46.72. The company has a market capitalization of $6,411.21, a P/E ratio of 16.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

Apartment Inv & Mgmt (NYSE:AIV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63. Apartment Inv & Mgmt had a net margin of 31.19% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The firm had revenue of $250.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Apartment Inv & Mgmt will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities lowered shares of Apartment Inv & Mgmt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets set a $42.00 target price on shares of Apartment Inv & Mgmt and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Mizuho set a $39.00 target price on shares of Apartment Inv & Mgmt and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Apartment Inv & Mgmt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Apartment Inv & Mgmt from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apartment Inv & Mgmt currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.55.

In other news, insider Lisa R. Cohn sold 9,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $378,066.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,203,421. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Lisa R. Cohn sold 2,858 shares of Apartment Inv & Mgmt stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.80, for a total transaction of $119,464.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,218,367.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,970 shares of company stock valued at $641,143. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apartment Inv & Mgmt Company Profile

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 182 communities in 22 states and the District of Columbia.

