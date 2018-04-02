Apollo Commercial Real Estat (ARI) Given Daily Media Impact Rating of 0.22

Headlines about Apollo Commercial Real Estat (NYSE:ARI) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Apollo Commercial Real Estat earned a daily sentiment score of 0.22 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 45.5076020675494 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the news stories that may have effected Accern’s analysis:

Get Apollo Commercial Real Estat alerts:

Shares of ARI opened at $17.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 38.53 and a quick ratio of 38.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,932.26, a PE ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.52. Apollo Commercial Real Estat has a 1 year low of $17.56 and a 1 year high of $19.92.

Apollo Commercial Real Estat (NYSE:ARI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $69.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.80 million. Apollo Commercial Real Estat had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 74.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Apollo Commercial Real Estat will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 30th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. Apollo Commercial Real Estat’s payout ratio is presently 119.48%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ARI shares. Raymond James Financial started coverage on Apollo Commercial Real Estat in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. UBS started coverage on Apollo Commercial Real Estat in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. ValuEngine cut Apollo Commercial Real Estat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Apollo Commercial Real Estat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Apollo Commercial Real Estat currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.33.

In other news, Director Michael Salvati sold 5,659 shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estat stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $103,276.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 40,000 shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estat stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total value of $735,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,659 shares of company stock valued at $1,024,377 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: This article was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/apollo-commercial-real-estat-ari-given-daily-media-impact-rating-of-0-22.html.

About Apollo Commercial Real Estat

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The Company primarily originates, acquires, invests in and manages performing commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) and other commercial real estate-related debt investments.

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.