Apple (AAPL) Earns Buy Rating from Bank of America

Bank of America reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in a research report released on Friday, March 23rd. Bank of America currently has a $220.00 price target on the iPhone maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on AAPL. Vetr downgraded Apple from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $178.70 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. Nomura set a $185.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. UBS set a $190.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a strong-buy rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $192.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $202.52.

Apple stock opened at $167.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $851,317.94, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.25. Apple has a twelve month low of $140.06 and a twelve month high of $183.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.82 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $88.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.62 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 21.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.36 EPS. research analysts forecast that Apple will post 11.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Apple news, insider Daniel J. Riccio sold 15,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $2,733,733.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,739 shares in the company, valued at $2,401,302.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. University of Texas Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. FNY Managed Accounts LLC raised its stake in Apple by 852.4% during the 2nd quarter. FNY Managed Accounts LLC now owns 800 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Private Vista LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. Santori & Peters Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Crow Point Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crow Point Partners LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 61.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Apple

Apple Inc (Apple) designs, manufactures and markets mobile communication and media devices, personal computers, and portable digital music players, and a variety of related software, services, peripherals, networking solutions, and third-party digital content and applications. The Company’s products and services include iPhone, iPad, Mac, iPod, Apple TV, a portfolio of consumer and professional software applications, the iOS and OS X operating systems, iCloud, and a variety of accessory, service and support offerings.

