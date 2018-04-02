Shelton Capital Management Has $67.41 Million Position in Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Shelton Capital Management grew its position in shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 437,397 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,758 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 4.5% of Shelton Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $67,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the second quarter worth $108,000. FNY Managed Accounts LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 852.4% in the second quarter. FNY Managed Accounts LLC now owns 800 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 9.4% in the second quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 911 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Crow Point Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 100.0% in the third quarter. Crow Point Partners LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of Apple stock opened at $167.78 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $851,317.94, a P/E ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Apple has a 1 year low of $140.06 and a 1 year high of $183.50.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.82 by $0.07. Apple had a net margin of 21.13% and a return on equity of 37.37%. The business had revenue of $88.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.36 EPS. Apple’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Apple will post 11.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AAPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Vetr lowered Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.86 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. UBS set a $190.00 price target on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Nomura set a $175.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, March 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $166.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.52.

In other news, insider Daniel J. Riccio sold 15,641 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $2,733,733.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,739 shares in the company, valued at $2,401,302.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: “Shelton Capital Management Has $67.41 Million Position in Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/apple-aapl-shares-bought-by-shelton-capital-management-updated-updated.html.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc (Apple) designs, manufactures and markets mobile communication and media devices, personal computers, and portable digital music players, and a variety of related software, services, peripherals, networking solutions, and third-party digital content and applications. The Company’s products and services include iPhone, iPad, Mac, iPod, Apple TV, a portfolio of consumer and professional software applications, the iOS and OS X operating systems, iCloud, and a variety of accessory, service and support offerings.

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.