Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (APLE) Receives $19.75 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.75.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on APLE shares. TheStreet raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $20.00 price target on Apple Hospitality REIT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Barclays started coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley set a $20.00 price target on Apple Hospitality REIT and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

Shares of APLE traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.23. 1,047,410 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,526,483. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 1 year low of $16.72 and a 1 year high of $20.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4,044.69, a PE ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.64.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36. Apple Hospitality REIT had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $289.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Apple Hospitality REIT will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 2nd. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.97%.

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Director Redd Hugh purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.89 per share, with a total value of $84,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nelson Knight purchased 4,313 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.35 per share, for a total transaction of $74,830.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 33,504 shares of company stock worth $573,262 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global X Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 90,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 16,175 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 200,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,927,000 after purchasing an additional 77,379 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the fourth quarter valued at $3,162,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 342.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,271,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,927,000 after purchasing an additional 983,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,692,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,180,000 after purchasing an additional 437,618 shares in the last quarter. 54.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a hospitality real estate investment trust. The Company invests in real estate, primarily in the lodging sector, in the United States. As of December 5, 2017, the Company owned 239 hotels, with more than 30,300 guestrooms, diversified across the Hilton and Marriott families of brands with locations in urban, high-end suburban and developing markets across 34 states.

