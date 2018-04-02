Applied Materials (AMAT) Given Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.15

Media stories about Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) have been trending somewhat positive on Monday, according to Accern. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Applied Materials earned a media sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the manufacturing equipment provider an impact score of 46.5602681161075 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT traded down $2.72 during trading on Monday, hitting $52.89. The company had a trading volume of 20,760,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,208,797. The firm has a market capitalization of $58,428.71, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.63. Applied Materials has a one year low of $37.41 and a one year high of $62.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.08. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 45.17% and a net margin of 18.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. analysts expect that Applied Materials will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 23rd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.31%.

Applied Materials announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 14th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMAT. Vetr upgraded Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.53 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 26th. Bank of America began coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 19th. Twenty-five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.42.

In related news, VP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 53,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $2,833,698.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.47, for a total value of $922,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 76,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,731,161.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,466 shares of company stock valued at $3,970,428 over the last three months. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells a range of manufacturing equipment used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

