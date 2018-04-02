Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Vetr

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Vetr from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 26th. The brokerage currently has a $66.53 target price on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock. Vetr‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on AMAT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Wells Fargo assumed coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub downgraded Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, UBS raised Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Twenty-five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.42.

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $55.61 on Monday. Applied Materials has a 12 month low of $37.41 and a 12 month high of $62.40. The stock has a market cap of $58,428.71, a PE ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 45.17% and a net margin of 18.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Applied Materials will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 14th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the manufacturing equipment provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.67, for a total transaction of $214,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.47, for a total value of $922,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,731,161.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,466 shares of company stock valued at $3,970,428. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth $370,984,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth $284,833,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 631.8% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,962,471 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $100,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694,283 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 68,889,949 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,521,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 192.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,652,089 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $86,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,432 shares in the last quarter. 79.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells a range of manufacturing equipment used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

