Applied Materials (AMAT) Stake Decreased by Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lowered its stake in shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,920 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,630 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 631.8% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,962,471 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $100,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694,283 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 57,771 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 3,509 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $2,225,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 443,422 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $22,668,000 after purchasing an additional 25,512 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 110,001 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $5,623,000 after purchasing an additional 18,217 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $55.61 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $58,428.71, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.58. Applied Materials has a twelve month low of $37.41 and a twelve month high of $62.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.08. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 45.17% and a net margin of 18.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. research analysts forecast that Applied Materials will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 14th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 23rd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 12.31%.

In other news, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 4,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.67, for a total transaction of $214,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 53,466 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $2,833,698.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,466 shares of company stock valued at $3,970,428 over the last quarter. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMAT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. UBS raised Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Vetr raised Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.53 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 26th. BidaskClub raised Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Twenty-five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.42.

WARNING: “Applied Materials (AMAT) Stake Decreased by Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/applied-materials-inc-amat-stake-lowered-by-municipal-employees-retirement-system-of-michigan-updated-updated.html.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells a range of manufacturing equipment used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.