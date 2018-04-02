Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (ATR)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 526,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,899 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.85% of AptarGroup worth $45,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATR. Zions Bancorporation purchased a new position in shares of AptarGroup during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AptarGroup during the third quarter worth $221,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of AptarGroup during the fourth quarter worth $235,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AptarGroup during the fourth quarter worth $273,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on ATR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (up from $83.00) on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.38.

In other AptarGroup news, insider Eldon W. Schaffer II sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total transaction of $1,803,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,766,115.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director King W. Harris sold 68,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total value of $6,207,960.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 193,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,410,725.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 186,090 shares of company stock valued at $16,807,725 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup stock opened at $89.83 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5,579.52, a P/E ratio of 26.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. AptarGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $75.49 and a one year high of $92.32.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.91%. The company had revenue of $625.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $577.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. AptarGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc is a provider of a range of packaging, dispensing and sealing solutions, primarily for the beauty, personal care, homecare, prescription drug, consumer healthcare, injectables, food and beverage markets. The Company has manufacturing facilities located throughout the world, including North America, Europe, Asia and South America.

