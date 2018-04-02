APX (APX) Price Hits $8.33 on Exchanges

APX (CURRENCY:APX) traded up 12% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 1st. APX has a total market capitalization of $5.86 million and approximately $52,380.00 worth of APX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, APX has traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One APX token can now be purchased for about $8.33 or 0.00119990 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007043 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003049 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.78 or 0.00688085 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00014943 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014434 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00160822 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00032326 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00029966 BTC.

About APX

APX’s genesis date was April 20th, 2017. APX’s total supply is 803,179 tokens and its circulating supply is 703,179 tokens. APX’s official Twitter account is @APX_Ventures.

Buying and Selling APX

APX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is not possible to buy APX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade APX must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy APX using one of the exchanges listed above.

