Aqua America Inc (WTR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.83.

WTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aqua America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 15th. UBS started coverage on Aqua America in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Argus lifted their target price on Aqua America from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Hilliard Lyons upgraded Aqua America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo downgraded Aqua America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, February 26th.

Get Aqua America alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Aqua America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,165,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Aqua America by 23.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Aqua America by 1.2% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 538,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,872,000 after purchasing an additional 6,437 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in shares of Aqua America by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 603,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,661,000 after purchasing an additional 30,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aqua America by 30.9% during the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 4,636 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.85% of the company’s stock.

WTR stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.84. 186,983 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 763,230. Aqua America has a 1 year low of $31.18 and a 1 year high of $39.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $5,792.89, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.48.

Aqua America (NYSE:WTR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $203.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.26 million. Aqua America had a net margin of 29.61% and a return on equity of 12.68%. Aqua America’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Aqua America will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a mar 18 dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $0.2047 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a yield of 0.00579722458227131%. Aqua America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.74%.

WARNING: This article was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/aqua-america-inc-wtr-receives-consensus-rating-of-hold-from-analysts-updated.html.

About Aqua America

Aqua America, Inc is a holding company. The Company is engaged in providing water or wastewater services concentrated in Pennsylvania, Ohio, Texas, Illinois, North Carolina, New Jersey, Indiana and Virginia. The Company is the holding company for its primary subsidiary, Aqua Pennsylvania, Inc Its market-based activities are conducted through Aqua Resources, Inc (Aqua Resources) and Aqua Infrastructure, LLC (Aqua Infrastructure).

Receive News & Ratings for Aqua America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aqua America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.