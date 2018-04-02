Aragon Reaches Market Cap of $59.95 Million (CRYPTO:ANT)

Aragon (CURRENCY:ANT) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. Over the last week, Aragon has traded 30.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Aragon token can currently be bought for $2.27 or 0.00032381 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta, Bittrex, HitBTC and Liqui. Aragon has a market capitalization of $59.95 million and approximately $406,883.00 worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aragon Token Profile

Aragon was first traded on May 15th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 39,609,524 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,356,214 tokens. The official website for Aragon is aragon.one. Aragon’s official message board is blog.aragon.one. Aragon’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject.

According to CryptoCompare, “Aragon is a decentralized platform built on the Ethereum network. It allows users to manage entire organizations on the blockchain offering several tools that allow users to managed these decentralized organizations with efficiency. The ANT will enable its holders to govern the Aragon Network. “

Buying and Selling Aragon

Aragon can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bittrex, Liqui and EtherDelta. It is not presently possible to purchase Aragon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aragon must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aragon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

