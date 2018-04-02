Aralez Pharmaceuticals (ARLZ) Short Interest Down 26.3% in March

Aralez Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARLZ) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,866,886 shares, a decrease of 26.3% from the February 28th total of 2,532,271 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,061,115 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

ARLZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Aralez Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aralez Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, Bloom Burton lowered shares of Aralez Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aralez Pharmaceuticals stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Aralez Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARLZ) by 71.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 273,130 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 113,720 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.41% of Aralez Pharmaceuticals worth $625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

Aralez Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.50 on Monday. Aralez Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.95 and a 52-week high of $2.98. The firm has a market cap of $100.52, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.05.

Aralez Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARLZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.03). Aralez Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 170.42% and a negative net margin of 118.18%. The business had revenue of $28.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.75 million. equities research analysts anticipate that Aralez Pharmaceuticals will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aralez Pharmaceuticals

Aralez Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in the United States and Canada. It engages in acquiring, developing, and commercializing products primarily in cardiovascular disease, pain, and other specialty areas. It offers Yosprala for patients who require aspirin for secondary prevention of cardiovascular and cerebrovascular events; Toprol-XL, a cardioselective beta-blocker indicated for the treatment of hypertension; Fibricor, a fenofibric acid for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia; Zontivity for the reduction of thrombotic cardiovascular events in patients; Cambia, a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID) for the acute treatment of migraine attacks; Fiorinal and Fiorinal C for the relief of tension type headaches; and Soriatane for the treatment of severe psoriasis and other disorders of keratinization.

