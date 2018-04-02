Aratana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PETX) Receives Outperform Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Aratana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PETX)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, March 16th. They presently have a $8.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $9.00. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 81.41% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PETX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aratana Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 18th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Aratana Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Group set a $9.00 price objective on Aratana Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Aratana Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, CL King assumed coverage on Aratana Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.68.

Shares of Aratana Therapeutics stock opened at $4.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $202.22, a PE ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 3.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Aratana Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.67 and a twelve month high of $7.67.

Aratana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PETX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $10.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 million. Aratana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.15% and a negative net margin of 185.78%. analysts anticipate that Aratana Therapeutics will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Craig A. Tooman sold 30,000 shares of Aratana Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.27, for a total value of $158,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,024 shares in the company, valued at $395,376.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter Steven St sold 19,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.77, for a total transaction of $92,380.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 672,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,206,675.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Aratana Therapeutics by 22.7% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 19,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,610 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aratana Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Aratana Therapeutics by 6.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 30,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Aratana Therapeutics by 25.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 34,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 6,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Aratana Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $304,000. 66.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aratana Therapeutics Company Profile

Aratana Therapeutics, Inc is a pet therapeutics company focused on licensing, developing and commercializing of biopharmaceutical products for companion animals. The Company’s portfolio includes therapeutic candidates in development consisting of small molecule pharmaceuticals and large molecule biologics that target medical conditions in pets.

