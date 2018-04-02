ArbitrageCT Price Tops $0.0071 on Major Exchanges (ARCT)

ArbitrageCT (CURRENCY:ARCT) traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 2nd. One ArbitrageCT token can currently be purchased for about $0.0071 or 0.00000102 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, YoBit and HitBTC. ArbitrageCT has a market capitalization of $611,155.00 and approximately $3,901.00 worth of ArbitrageCT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ArbitrageCT has traded down 25.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ArbitrageCT alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007079 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003182 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.52 or 0.00697267 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00014712 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014395 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00174249 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00038097 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00029835 BTC.

About ArbitrageCT

ArbitrageCT launched on October 6th, 2017. ArbitrageCT’s total supply is 152,029,112 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,955,112 tokens. ArbitrageCT’s official Twitter account is @arbitrage_ct. The Reddit community for ArbitrageCT is /r/arbitrageCT. The official website for ArbitrageCT is arbitragect.com.

ArbitrageCT Token Trading

ArbitrageCT can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Mercatox and HitBTC. It is not possible to buy ArbitrageCT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ArbitrageCT must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ArbitrageCT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ArbitrageCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ArbitrageCT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.