Arbutus Biopharma (ABUS) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, March 15th.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Arbutus Biopharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, March 10th. Chardan Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arbutus Biopharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on Arbutus Biopharma in a report on Friday, January 5th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arbutus Biopharma currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.38.

Get Arbutus Biopharma alerts:

ABUS opened at $5.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.35, a PE ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 8.85, a quick ratio of 8.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Arbutus Biopharma has a 12 month low of $2.95 and a 12 month high of $8.25.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.51). Arbutus Biopharma had a negative net margin of 796.23% and a negative return on equity of 55.28%. The business had revenue of $2.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.70 million. analysts predict that Arbutus Biopharma will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spark Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 98.3% during the 4th quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 23,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $275,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/arbutus-biopharma-abus-raised-to-hold-at-valuengine-updated-updated.html.

About Arbutus Biopharma

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, formerly Tekmira Pharmaceuticals Corporation, is a therapeutic solutions company. The Company is engaged in discovering, developing and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic hepatitis B infection (HBV), a disease of the liver caused by the hepatitis B virus (HBV).

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Arbutus Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbutus Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.