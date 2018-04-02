Arca Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) Receiving Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Study Finds

Press coverage about Arca Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) has trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Arca Biopharma earned a coverage optimism score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 47.1722620794002 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the news stories that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

ABIO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets initiated coverage on Arca Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Arca Biopharma from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd.

ABIO stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.52. The company had a trading volume of 608,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,117,895. Arca Biopharma has a 52 week low of $0.45 and a 52 week high of $2.76.

Arca Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.18.

In related news, major shareholder Ravi Viswanathan sold 1,460,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.50, for a total transaction of $730,104.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arca Biopharma Company Profile

ARCA biopharma, Inc (ARCA) is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is principally focused on developing genetically-targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate is Gencaro (bucindolol hydrochloride), a beta-blocker and mild vasodilator that the Company is evaluating in a clinical trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation (AF) in patients with heart failure with reduced left ventricular ejection fraction (HFREF).

