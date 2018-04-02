ArcBest (ARCB) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, March 14th.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ARCB. Stifel Nicolaus lowered ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ArcBest in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of ArcBest in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on ArcBest from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.88.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCB opened at $32.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $821.83, a PE ratio of 24.10 and a beta of 1.73. ArcBest has a fifty-two week low of $16.95 and a fifty-two week high of $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $710.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.69 million. ArcBest had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 2.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that ArcBest will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in ArcBest by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 681,535 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,365,000 after purchasing an additional 126,959 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in ArcBest by 10.4% during the third quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. now owns 330,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,267,000 after purchasing an additional 31,060 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in ArcBest by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 323,068 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,550,000 after purchasing an additional 11,611 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ArcBest by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 234,323 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,377,000 after purchasing an additional 10,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ArcBest by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 227,651 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,139,000 after purchasing an additional 101,593 shares during the last quarter. 88.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corporation is a holding company of businesses providing integrated logistics solutions. The Company operates through three segments: Asset-Based, which consists of ABF Freight System, Inc and other subsidiaries; ArcBest, which represents the consolidation of the operations of the Premium Logistics, Transportation Management and Household Goods Moving Services segments, and FleetNet, which includes the results of operations of FleetNet America, Inc (FleetNet).

