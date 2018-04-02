ArcBest (ARCB) Lifted to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on ARCB. BidaskClub cut ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut ArcBest from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ArcBest in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $39.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of ArcBest in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. ArcBest presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCB traded down $0.70 during trading on Monday, hitting $31.35. 206,022 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,797. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. ArcBest has a 52-week low of $16.95 and a 52-week high of $39.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $821.81, a P/E ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 1.76.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.07. ArcBest had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 2.11%. The firm had revenue of $710.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that ArcBest will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARCB. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in ArcBest by 6.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 193,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,485,000 after buying an additional 11,101 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in ArcBest by 71.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 5,522 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in ArcBest by 8.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 36,573 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 2,889 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in ArcBest by 4.5% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after buying an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in ArcBest by 7.3% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,041 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. 88.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ArcBest

ArcBest Corporation is a holding company of businesses providing integrated logistics solutions. The Company operates through three segments: Asset-Based, which consists of ABF Freight System, Inc and other subsidiaries; ArcBest, which represents the consolidation of the operations of the Premium Logistics, Transportation Management and Household Goods Moving Services segments, and FleetNet, which includes the results of operations of FleetNet America, Inc (FleetNet).

