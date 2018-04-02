Arch Capital Group (ACGL) Given a $96.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo set a $96.00 target price on Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) in a research report report published on Wednesday, March 14th. The firm currently has a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

ACGL has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a hold rating and issued a $101.00 price target on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $102.43.

Shares of ACGL opened at $85.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11,699.30, a P/E ratio of 26.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Arch Capital Group has a 52-week low of $83.16 and a 52-week high of $102.60.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The insurance provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.21. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 5.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. Arch Capital Group’s revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Arch Capital Group will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Constantine Iordanou acquired 7,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.80 per share, with a total value of $166,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,600. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Donald Lyons sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.39, for a total transaction of $536,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACGL. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the third quarter worth approximately $242,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the third quarter worth approximately $260,000. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the third quarter worth approximately $299,000. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

