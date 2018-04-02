Archrock Partners (APLP) Getting Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Report Finds

News headlines about Archrock Partners (NASDAQ:APLP) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Archrock Partners earned a media sentiment score of 0.04 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the energy company an impact score of 47.5359806677767 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on APLP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Archrock Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Raymond James Financial restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Archrock Partners in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Archrock Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Archrock Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Archrock Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

Shares of NASDAQ APLP opened at $12.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $876.33, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.03. Archrock Partners has a 52-week low of $10.58 and a 52-week high of $17.21.

Archrock Partners (NASDAQ:APLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $141.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.97 million. Archrock Partners had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a positive return on equity of 3.74%. Archrock Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Archrock Partners will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About Archrock Partners

Archrock Partners, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, provides natural gas contract operations services to customers in the United States. The company's contract operations services primarily include designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining equipment to provide natural gas compression services to its customers.

