Head to Head Review: Arconic (ARNC) and Pan American Silver (PAAS)

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ: PAAS) and Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

This table compares Pan American Silver and Arconic’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pan American Silver $816.83 million 3.04 $120.99 million $0.51 31.80 Arconic $12.96 billion 0.82 -$74.00 million $1.22 18.10

Pan American Silver has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Arconic. Arconic is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pan American Silver, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

51.5% of Pan American Silver shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.5% of Arconic shares are held by institutional investors. 12.9% of Pan American Silver shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Arconic shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Pan American Silver and Arconic, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pan American Silver 0 0 11 0 3.00 Arconic 0 4 5 0 2.56

Pan American Silver presently has a consensus price target of $21.55, indicating a potential upside of 32.86%. Arconic has a consensus price target of $29.78, indicating a potential upside of 34.86%. Given Arconic’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Arconic is more favorable than Pan American Silver.

Dividends

Pan American Silver pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Arconic pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Pan American Silver pays out 27.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Arconic pays out 19.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Arconic is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Risk and Volatility

Pan American Silver has a beta of 0.24, indicating that its share price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arconic has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Pan American Silver and Arconic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pan American Silver 15.02% 5.03% 3.82% Arconic -0.57% 11.29% 3.20%

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp. is a silver production company. The Company is principally engaged in the operation and development of, and exploration for, silver producing properties. The Company’s segments include Peru, Mexico, Argentina and Bolivia. The Company also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead and copper. The Company’s operating properties in Mexico include La Colorada Mine, Dolores and Alamo Dorado. The Company’s operating properties in Peru include Huaron Mine and Morococha Mine. The Company’s operating properties in Bolivia include San Vicente. The Company’s operating properties in Argentina include Manantial Espejo. The Company’s development properties include Navidad Property. The La Colorada underground silver mine is located in the Chalchihuites district in Zacatecas State, Mexico, approximately 99 kilometers south of Durango and 156 kilometers northwest of Zacatecas. The La Colorada consists of approximately 60 claims totaling approximately 8,400 hectares.

Arconic Company Profile

Arconic Inc., formerly Alcoa Inc., is engaged in lightweight metals engineering and manufacturing. The Company operates through three segments: Global Rolled Products, Engineered Products and Solutions, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. Its multi-material products, which include aluminum, titanium and nickel, are used around the world in markets, such as aerospace, automotive, commercial transportation and packaging. The Global Rolled Products segment produces a range of aluminum sheet and plate products for the aerospace, automotive, commercial transportation, brazing and industrial markets. The Engineered Products and Solutions segment develops and manufactures products for the aerospace (commercial and defense), commercial transportation and power generation end markets. The Transportation and Construction Solutions segment produces products that are used in the non-residential building and construction and commercial transportation end markets.

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.