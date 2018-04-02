Arconic (ARNC) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ARNC. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Arconic in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price target (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Arconic in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays initiated coverage on Arconic in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arconic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Arconic in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.36.

ARNC stock traded down $0.96 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,564,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,020,165. Arconic has a 1 year low of $21.75 and a 1 year high of $31.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $11,123.07, a PE ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.13.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. Arconic had a positive return on equity of 11.29% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Arconic’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Arconic will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David P. Hess acquired 40,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.80 per share, for a total transaction of $999,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 127,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,171,176. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arconic by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 143,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after acquiring an additional 61,340 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Arconic by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 146,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after acquiring an additional 42,702 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Arconic by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 61,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 3,647 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arconic by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 121,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after acquiring an additional 8,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Street Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Arconic by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 1,407,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,363,000 after acquiring an additional 143,760 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

Arconic Company Profile

Arconic Inc, formerly Alcoa Inc, is engaged in lightweight metals engineering and manufacturing. The Company operates through three segments: Global Rolled Products, Engineered Products and Solutions, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. Its multi-material products, which include aluminum, titanium and nickel, are used around the world in markets, such as aerospace, automotive, commercial transportation and packaging.

