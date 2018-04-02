Argus Price Down 16.8% Over Last 7 Days (ARGUS)

Argus (CURRENCY:ARGUS) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. Over the last week, Argus has traded 16.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Argus has a market cap of $12,676.00 and approximately $256.00 worth of Argus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Argus coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0110 or 0.00000158 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia and CoinExchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SaluS (SLS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.60 or 0.00653682 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000025 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00006291 BTC.

PoSW Coin (POSW) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003676 BTC.

LoMoCoin (LMC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000592 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000051 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001557 BTC.

Profile Utility Token (PUT) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003184 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00087330 BTC.

Argus Coin Profile

ARGUS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 25th, 2017. Argus’ total supply is 5,194,373 coins and its circulating supply is 1,148,324 coins. Argus’ official Twitter account is @Argus_coin. The official website for Argus is www.argusnetwork.co.

Buying and Selling Argus

Argus can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, YoBit and CoinExchange. It is not currently possible to buy Argus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Argus must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Argus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

