Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Earning Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Report Shows

News articles about Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) have trended somewhat positive on Monday, according to Accern. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Arista Networks earned a news impact score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the technology company an impact score of 44.8392915234237 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. DA Davidson set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Gabelli downgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $250.60.

Shares of ANET stock traded down $1.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $253.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,060,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,309,890. Arista Networks has a 1-year low of $128.66 and a 1-year high of $311.67. The stock has a market cap of $18,860.38, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 4.28.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The technology company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.32. Arista Networks had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 25.86%. The company had revenue of $467.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Arista Networks will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.24, for a total transaction of $198,592.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,641,611.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.58, for a total transaction of $471,160.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,170,906.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 98,166 shares of company stock valued at $26,034,235. Corporate insiders own 28.09% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc provides cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of its extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

