Armstrong Flooring Inc (AFI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $263.75 Million

Brokerages expect Armstrong Flooring Inc (NYSE:AFI) to announce sales of $263.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Armstrong Flooring’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $267.90 million and the lowest is $259.60 million. Armstrong Flooring reported sales of $265.20 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Armstrong Flooring will report full year sales of $263.75 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.15 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.16 billion per share. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Armstrong Flooring.

Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 6th. The construction company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $262.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.70 million. Armstrong Flooring had a positive return on equity of 0.97% and a negative net margin of 3.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share.

AFI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Armstrong Flooring from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Armstrong Flooring from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Armstrong Flooring by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,819,201 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,653,000 after buying an additional 166,504 shares in the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its stake in shares of Armstrong Flooring by 5.0% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 184,167 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,901,000 after acquiring an additional 8,844 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Armstrong Flooring by 54.7% in the third quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 202,396 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,188,000 after acquiring an additional 71,546 shares during the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Armstrong Flooring in the fourth quarter worth about $3,903,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Armstrong Flooring by 4.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 269,007 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,835,000 after acquiring an additional 11,530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFI stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.18. The company had a trading volume of 270,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,316. Armstrong Flooring has a 52-week low of $13.10 and a 52-week high of $20.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $364.78, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.52.

About Armstrong Flooring

Armstrong Flooring, Inc produces flooring products for use primarily in the construction and renovation of residential, commercial and institutional buildings. The Company designs, manufactures, sources and sells resilient and wood flooring products in North America and the Pacific Rim. It operates through two segments: Resilient Flooring and Wood Flooring.

