Armstrong Flooring Inc (AFI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Armstrong Flooring Inc (NYSE:AFI) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.22) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Armstrong Flooring’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.25) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.19). Armstrong Flooring posted earnings of ($0.13) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 69.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Armstrong Flooring will report full year earnings of $0.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.53. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.80 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Armstrong Flooring.

Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 6th. The construction company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $262.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.70 million. Armstrong Flooring had a positive return on equity of 0.97% and a negative net margin of 3.69%. Armstrong Flooring’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Armstrong Flooring from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.33.

Shares of Armstrong Flooring stock opened at $13.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $349.09, a P/E ratio of 64.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.25. Armstrong Flooring has a 12 month low of $13.10 and a 12 month high of $20.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AFI. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Armstrong Flooring in the fourth quarter valued at $182,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Armstrong Flooring in the fourth quarter valued at $198,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Armstrong Flooring in the fourth quarter valued at $227,000. AXA bought a new stake in shares of Armstrong Flooring in the fourth quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Armstrong Flooring in the fourth quarter valued at $250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Armstrong Flooring

Armstrong Flooring, Inc produces flooring products for use primarily in the construction and renovation of residential, commercial and institutional buildings. The Company designs, manufactures, sources and sells resilient and wood flooring products in North America and the Pacific Rim. It operates through two segments: Resilient Flooring and Wood Flooring.

