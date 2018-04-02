Armstrong World Industries Inc (AWI) Receives $58.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.33.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Jefferies Group started coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 1st.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the fourth quarter worth $238,000. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the fourth quarter worth $4,687,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the fourth quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the fourth quarter worth $332,000.

Shares of AWI stock traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.10. 220,282 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 452,970. Armstrong World Industries has a fifty-two week low of $41.20 and a fifty-two week high of $64.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,965.93, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.16). Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 41.95%. The business had revenue of $214.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Armstrong World Industries will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc (AWI) is a global producer of ceiling systems. The Company owns and operates the Building Products (Ceilings) segment. The Company designs, manufactures and sells ceiling systems (primarily mineral fiber, fiberglass wool and metal) around the world. Its products are used in commercial and institutional buildings.

