ARRIS International plc (ARRS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that ARRIS International plc (NASDAQ:ARRS) will post earnings of $0.54 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for ARRIS International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.55 and the lowest is $0.53. ARRIS International reported earnings per share of $0.40 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that ARRIS International will report full year earnings of $2.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $2.96. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.32 to $3.35. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow ARRIS International.

ARRIS International (NASDAQ:ARRS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.12. ARRIS International had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 1.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on ARRIS International in a report on Monday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised ARRIS International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James Financial set a $36.00 target price on ARRIS International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. TheStreet downgraded ARRIS International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ARRIS International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ARRIS International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.22.

ARRIS International stock opened at $26.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.08. ARRIS International has a 52 week low of $22.60 and a 52 week high of $30.38. The stock has a market cap of $4,921.79, a P/E ratio of 10.93, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.18.

ARRIS International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the communications equipment provider to purchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other ARRIS International news, EVP David Potts sold 4,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total value of $116,219.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,432,986.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Philip Charles Baldock sold 4,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.11, for a total value of $128,722.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $353,242.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 9,500 shares of company stock valued at $241,440 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARRIS International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,246,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ARRIS International by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 229,488 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,896,000 after buying an additional 21,784 shares during the period. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. raised its stake in shares of ARRIS International by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 782,914 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $20,112,000 after buying an additional 184,688 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in shares of ARRIS International by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 104,076 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,673,000 after buying an additional 12,159 shares during the period. Finally, Kendall Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of ARRIS International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $835,000. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ARRIS International

ARRIS International plc is a media entertainment and data communications solutions provider. The Company operates in two segments: Customer Premises Equipment (CPE), and Network & Cloud (N&C). The Company enables service providers, including cable, telephone, and digital broadcast satellite operators, and media programmers to deliver media, voice and Internet Protocol (IP) data services to their subscribers.

