Artesian Resources (ARTNA) vs. Its Peers Financial Survey

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ: ARTNA) is one of 15 publicly-traded companies in the “Water supply” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Artesian Resources to related companies based on the strength of its risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Artesian Resources alerts:

38.8% of Artesian Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.2% of shares of all “Water supply” companies are owned by institutional investors. 20.6% of Artesian Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.1% of shares of all “Water supply” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Artesian Resources pays an annual dividend of $0.94 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Artesian Resources pays out 40.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Water supply” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.2% and pay out 53.9% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Artesian Resources is clearly a better dividend stock than its peers, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Artesian Resources and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Artesian Resources 17.00% 10.36% 3.13% Artesian Resources Competitors 8.09% 8.85% 2.61%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Artesian Resources and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Artesian Resources $82.24 million $13.98 million 15.86 Artesian Resources Competitors $722.21 million $111.68 million 23.20

Artesian Resources’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Artesian Resources. Artesian Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Artesian Resources has a beta of 0.1, indicating that its share price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Artesian Resources’ peers have a beta of 0.51, indicating that their average share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Artesian Resources and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Artesian Resources 0 1 0 0 2.00 Artesian Resources Competitors 86 218 244 13 2.33

Artesian Resources presently has a consensus target price of $41.00, indicating a potential upside of 12.39%. As a group, “Water supply” companies have a potential upside of 5.14%. Given Artesian Resources’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Artesian Resources is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Artesian Resources peers beat Artesian Resources on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

Artesian Resources Company Profile

Artesian Resources Corporation is a holding company. The Company’s subsidiaries offer water, wastewater and other services on the Delmarva Peninsula. The Company distributes and sells water, including water for public and private fire protection, to residential, commercial, industrial, municipal and utility customers in the states of Delaware, Maryland and Pennsylvania. The Company also provides wastewater services to customers in Delaware. In addition, the Company provides contract water and wastewater operations, and water, sewer and internal Service Line Protection Plans. As of December 31, 2016, the Company was the holding company of five regulated public utilities: Artesian Water Company, Inc., Artesian Water Pennsylvania, Inc., Artesian Water Maryland, Inc., Artesian Wastewater Management, Inc. and Artesian Wastewater Maryland, Inc., and three non-regulated subsidiaries: Artesian Utility Development, Inc., Artesian Development Corporation and Artesian Consulting Engineers, Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for Artesian Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artesian Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.