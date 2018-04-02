Aspen Technology, Inc. (AZPN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $121.51 Million

Equities analysts expect Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) to report sales of $121.51 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Aspen Technology’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $122.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $121.02 million. Aspen Technology posted sales of $119.28 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aspen Technology will report full-year sales of $121.51 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $492.09 million to $498.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $522.70 million per share, with estimates ranging from $517.15 million to $531.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Aspen Technology.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $124.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.81 million. Aspen Technology had a negative return on equity of 61.97% and a net margin of 33.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Bank of America downgraded Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their target price on Aspen Technology from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 target price (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.67.

In related news, Director Donald P. Casey sold 6,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total value of $451,664.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $968,748.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Antonio J. Pietri sold 26,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.56, for a total value of $2,059,464.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 250,416 shares in the company, valued at $19,171,848.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,308 shares of company stock worth $3,929,379. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aspen Technology in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aspen Technology in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Aspen Technology in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Aspen Technology in the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aspen Technology in the third quarter worth $226,000.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ AZPN) opened at $80.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5,816.99, a P/E ratio of 36.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.25. Aspen Technology has a twelve month low of $53.51 and a twelve month high of $84.40.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc is a global provider of process optimization software solutions designed to manage and optimize plant and process design, operational performance, and supply chain planning. The Company’s aspenONE software and related services have been developed specifically for companies in the process industries, including the energy, chemicals, and engineering and construction industries.

