Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) Short Interest Update

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,206,637 shares, an increase of 84.1% from the February 28th total of 2,828,124 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,592,053 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

ASB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Associated Banc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Associated Banc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Associated Banc from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays raised their price target on Associated Banc from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Sunday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Associated Banc presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.30.

In related news, CFO Moral-Niles Christopher Del sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total transaction of $106,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David L. Stein sold 15,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total value of $391,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $931,799. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 143,018 shares of company stock worth $3,633,598. 2.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 257,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,548,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 1.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 409,934 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,941,000 after purchasing an additional 6,249 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 365,857 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,293,000 after purchasing an additional 110,430 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 7.0% in the third quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 865,036 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,978,000 after purchasing an additional 56,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,883,424 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,840,000 after purchasing an additional 102,432 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ASB opened at $24.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3,769.45, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.03. Associated Banc has a fifty-two week low of $20.95 and a fifty-two week high of $27.20.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $272.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.38 million. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 18.80%. Associated Banc’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that Associated Banc will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 1st were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This is an increase from Associated Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.47%.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses primarily in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications.

