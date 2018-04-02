Associated British Foods plc (ABF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-two research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and eighteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,376.65 ($46.65).

Several research firms have weighed in on ABF. Barclays raised shares of Associated British Foods to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 3,290 ($45.45) to GBX 3,380 ($46.70) in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,400 ($46.97) price target on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Monday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 3,700 ($51.12) price target on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,500 ($48.36) price target on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Friday, January 19th.

Shares of ABF stock remained flat at $GBX 2,491 ($34.42) on Wednesday. Associated British Foods has a 52-week low of GBX 2,476 ($34.21) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,387 ($46.79).

In other news, insider Michael McLintock purchased 7,500 shares of Associated British Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,716 ($37.52) per share, for a total transaction of £203,700 ($281,431.33).

About Associated British Foods

Associated British Foods plc is an international food, ingredients and retail company. The Company’s segments include grocery, sugar, agriculture, ingredients and retail. Its geographical segments include the United Kingdom, Europe and Africa, the Americas and Asia Pacific. The grocery segment manufactures grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, herbs and spices, and meat products, which are sold to retail, wholesale and foodservice businesses.

