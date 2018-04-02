AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Given Outperform Rating at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas reiterated their outperform rating on shares of AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) in a research report released on Thursday, March 22nd. BNP Paribas currently has a GBX 5,600 ($77.37) price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

AZN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a GBX 5,800 ($80.13) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Barclays reaffirmed a top pick rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Jefferies Group raised shares of AstraZeneca from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 5,075 ($70.12) to GBX 5,600 ($77.37) in a research report on Monday, March 19th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, March 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 5,224.70 ($72.18).

LON:AZN opened at GBX 4,895.50 ($67.64) on Thursday. AstraZeneca has a 52 week low of GBX 4,260 ($58.86) and a 52 week high of GBX 5,520 ($76.26).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of GBX 133.60 ($1.85) per share. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous dividend of $68.90. This represents a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th.

In related news, insider Philip A. J. Broadley bought 415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 4,846 ($66.95) per share, for a total transaction of £20,110.90 ($27,785.16).

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines for the treatment of oncology, cardiovascular and metabolic, respiratory, gastrointestinal, neuroscience, and infection diseases worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor2, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL4, Tenormin5, and Zestril6 for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

