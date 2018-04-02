AstraZeneca plc (AZN) is Redmile Group LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Redmile Group LLC lessened its stake in AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,021,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224,700 shares during the period. AstraZeneca comprises about 3.1% of Redmile Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Redmile Group LLC owned approximately 0.08% of AstraZeneca worth $70,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter valued at $1,976,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 198.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,856,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,239 shares during the last quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter valued at $35,125,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter valued at $30,768,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter valued at $25,455,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets set a $40.00 price target on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Jefferies Group raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $28.43 to $36.70 in a report on Monday, March 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. AstraZeneca currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.32.

AZN stock opened at $34.97 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $88,575.38, a P/E ratio of 8.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.71. AstraZeneca plc has a fifty-two week low of $28.43 and a fifty-two week high of $36.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 34.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca plc will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is currently 32.01%.

AstraZeneca PLC (AstraZeneca) is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on discovery and development of products, which are then manufactured, marketed and sold. The Company focuses on three main therapy areas: Oncology, Cardiovascular & Metabolic Disease (CVMD) and Respiratory, while selectively pursuing therapies in Autoimmunity, Infection and Neuroscience.

