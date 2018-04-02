Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Jefferies Group upped their price target on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 5th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Atara Biotherapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.80.

Get Atara Biotherapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ATRA traded down $2.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $36.90. The company had a trading volume of 490,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,071,194. The stock has a market cap of $1,514.21, a PE ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 2.54. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 52 week low of $11.80 and a 52 week high of $49.90.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15). research analysts forecast that Atara Biotherapeutics will post -3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Atara Biotherapeutics news, CEO Isaac E. Ciechanover sold 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total transaction of $171,914.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 743,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,866,063.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Mcgrath sold 37,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total transaction of $900,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,154 shares in the company, valued at $2,268,299.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 292,924 shares of company stock worth $10,482,270. 16.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,718 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 7.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 33,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 3,809 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine” was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/atara-biotherapeutics-atra-stock-rating-upgraded-by-valuengine.html.

About Atara Biotherapeutics

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. The company is developing tabelecleucel, an advanced T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus (EBV) associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder, as well as other EBV associated hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

Receive News & Ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.