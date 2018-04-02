Paloma Partners Management Co Acquires 2,118 Shares of athenahealth, Inc (ATHN)

Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in athenahealth, Inc (NASDAQ:ATHN) by 31.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,957 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in athenahealth were worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in athenahealth during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $124,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of athenahealth by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,179 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Partners L L C Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of athenahealth during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of athenahealth during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of athenahealth during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $246,000.

In other athenahealth news, CEO Jonathan Bush sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $3,625,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey R. Immelt bought 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $141.04 per share, for a total transaction of $507,744.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 47,555 shares of company stock worth $6,649,813 in the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ATHN stock opened at $143.03 on Monday. athenahealth, Inc has a twelve month low of $95.01 and a twelve month high of $158.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $5,735.22, a PE ratio of 91.10, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.17.

athenahealth (NASDAQ:ATHN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The health services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.48. athenahealth had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The company had revenue of $329.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. athenahealth’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that athenahealth, Inc will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $141.00 target price on shares of athenahealth and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of athenahealth to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of athenahealth from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of athenahealth from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of athenahealth in a report on Friday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. athenahealth presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.35.

About athenahealth

athenahealth, Inc provides network-based medical record, revenue cycle, patient engagement, care coordination and population health services. The Company also offers Epocrates and other point-of-care mobile applications. The Company delivers majority of its service offerings through a single instance of cloud-based software, athenaNet.

